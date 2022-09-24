Dog Rescued After Being Thrown Off a Florida Bridge in Plastic Storage Bin from a Moving Car

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
Orange County Animal Services

A 4-year-old dog now-named Daisy has found her forever home after surviving a "cruel" incident earlier this week.

Orange County Animal Services in Florida shared an alert via its Facebook page on Thursday, stating that the day before authorities were called in after "someone had tossed a plastic tote over a bridge from a moving vehicle."

"We will never understand why people do these cruel things to animals, but we feel fortunate that so many residents see something and say something," it said.

A woman walking her own dog flagged down a sheriff's deputy as she "thought there was a dog inside, as they could see it curled up inside from the top of the bridge," the agency continued.

An animal services officer, Sarabeth, helped a deputy from the Orange County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene shortly after the call.

"What they found was a young female dog inside a small blue plastic tote that had been thrown away like garbage," the post continued. "Our officer along with the deputy had to risk injury to climb down the steep embankment, but they were able to pull sweet Daisy (A500991) out safely."

Rescuing Daisy took a lot of effort as the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said on Facebook.

"After nearly 30 minutes of climbing through thick brush, crawling on her hands knees, and scaling a 15-foot wall, the deputy was able to rescue the pup and turn her over to an Orange County Animal Services officer," the sheriff's office added.

After thanking the first responders for their brave actions, Orange County Animal Services said it's not sure why Daisy was thrown out as "the location where Daisy was dumped is a short drive from the shelter."

"There are literally hundreds of private rescues that would be willing to take in a sweet and gentle dog for foster or adoption," it added. "And yet someone chose instead to commit this act of cruelty."

Daisy did not suffer any injuries and, in fact, has been adopted since the incident. She is now getting "her chance at real happiness," the local animal services organization said.

The OCSO also celebrated her adoption on Thursday. Resharing the animal services' post, the OCSO wrote, "Looks like Daisy has already found a home! That makes us happy!"

Animal services ended its post by urging the community, "If you see something, say something. There is no reason for animals to be treated like this."

"Daisy was lucky someone saw her, and contacted us immediately. If you have information about possible cruel or neglectful treatment of animals, please contact us, your local law enforcement agency, or our friends at Central Florida Crimeline."

