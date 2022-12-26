Dog plunges into icy lake on Christmas Eve, rescuers on paddleboat save it, video shows

A dog was rescued after falling through an icy lake in Oklahoma, fire officials said.

Oklahoma City Fire Department officials responded to reports of a pet needing to be rescued on Christmas Eve, according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.

First responders arrived at The Pines West Lake at about 3 p.m. to find a man standing with a rope attached to a dog that had fallen through the ice.

Rescuers used a paddleboat that was on the shore to reach the dog, according to the Facebook post.

The dog was brought to the shoreline and didn’t suffer any injuries, rescuers said.

“We are glad this one turned out well,” the Facebook post read.

Terrified dog was stuck on ledge of Florida overpass. Video shows perilous rescue

No one would adopt this puppy abandoned at CA airport. Then a pilot gave him a home

Icy terrain strands hikers with dogs on mountain, California rescuers say