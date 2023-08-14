Dog park project gets lower target, stakes out land

A resident-led campaign to build a dog park in Saint Andrews has picked up momentum after setting a more manageable funding target in a new location, an organizer said.

The dog park project, lead by local dog owners, went on the fundraising path after a location in Harry Mallory Sports Field was chosen last August. Council offered to pick up half of the project's proposed $120,000 budget, which included clearing trees and landscaping and water supply.

On Tuesday, Saint Andrews town council heard from the committee's co-chairs Cara Harvey and Mark Finley that the committee had raised $13,000 but was far short of their $60,000 target, and was feeling the effects of turnover and burnout.

"We are very proud of the $13,000 we were able to raise so far," Harvey told the Telegraph-Journal. "I think that the $60,000 figure was hard to feel like we were taking a bite away from."

The presentation suggested a new 150-foot-long site, which still has separate large-dog and small-dog areas, at a different part of the sports field which would require much less landscaping, and could be achieved for $40,000, with council still matching half.

"I appreciate their efforts, the other thing too is the model they're proposing also does save the taxpayer money, it's $40,000 less," Mayor Brad Henderson told the Telegraph-Journal. "The fact that they're trying to find alternative methods to get a result and have that for their dogs and for the community I certainly appreciate."

At the meeting, Harvey said they've met with corporate sponsors, who were hoping for a little more clarity on what the exact proposal and location would look like.

Town chief administrative officer Chris Spear was concerned about the new location's slope when it comes to accessibility, with Harvey replying that they had conferred with Ability NB who has agreed to help review the design.

Spear asked for time to re-assess possible sites, and in the meantime the group agreed to mark the proposed dog park area with stakes so people can see what it would look like.

Story continues

"If we're doing it to save money, let's make sure that staff does due diligence and looks at all town properties, as well as there may be some private property," Henderson told the Telegraph-Journal.

The matter was set to return at the next council meeting, with Finley telling council the group would be fine with changing the design so long as it got built by next year.

"Dogs don't live as long as people, so our dogs' lives are going to be half gone by the time we build this park," Finley told council. "We'd rather have this built today than five years from now, and that's the reason for moving it."

The initiative was first conceived of in 2012 by Inge Noeninger and Frances Lord and began picking up steam once again in 2020, Harvey said. The group's Facebook page, St Andrews Dog Park Project, has more than 300 members, and Harvey said they've had enthusiastic attendance at events.

The group's fundraising has included a trivia night, an online auction, the dog walk at Paddlefest, a community clean-up and "dog beer," a chicken-broth based brew from Crafty Beast Brewing, so you can crack open a brew with your dog, which the Saint Andrews Brewing Company has been selling to benefit the initiative.

"Just to be able to organize events in the community and bring people together is always very fun," Harvey said.

Since the meeting, she said she's been approached on dog walks by people and has felt a "shift in momentum" with the new target $7,000 away.

"I've had people stop me and say they learned a lot at the meeting, and they've found it encouraging," she said. "People who haven't expressed a particular interest ... donating time or money, they saw how close it was, and that kind of gets people excited."

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal