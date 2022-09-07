What can you give a dog for pain? Never Tylenol or Ibuprofen, only this.

Olivia Munson, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Maybe your pup went a little too hard during playtime and, now, they are not running with the same pep as before.

Dogs can sustain painful injuries, with one of the most common being an ACL tear, according to Ortho Dogs. Dogs even have ailments like humans, such as arthritis, according to VCA Animal Hospitals.

Pain in dogs can be caused by injury, infection, disease or old age. The bottom line is our furry friends feel pain just as we do.

As a pet owner, it is only normal to want to help your dog feel better. But how can you best do that?

What can I give my dog for pain?

Veterinarians will often prescribe non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, for pain in dogs, according to rover.com. NSAIDs can help reduce swelling, stiffness and joint pain in dogs.

According to rover.com, common NSAIDs used for dog pain include:

  • Rimadyl

  • Deramaxx

  • Previcox

  • Metacam

It is important to consult with a vet before giving your dog any pain medication since many human NSAIDs are toxic to dogs, says rover.com.

If you want to relieve your pet's pain naturally without NSAIDs, veterinarians.org suggests CBD oil, green-lipped mussels and turmeric.

CBD oil reduces pain and discomfort and has anti-inflammatory properties in animals, according to arthritis.org.

Green-lipped mussels are high in omega-3 and other fatty acids, which can improve joint lubrication and reduce inflammation, stiffness and joint pain, according to the American Kennel Club. There are various supplements and powders for dogs using green-lipped mussels.

Turmeric also helps support healthy joint mobility and comfort, according to Purina, and is safe to give to dogs in small amounts. It can be taken through supplements.

Can dogs have Tylenol or Ibuprofen?

No, you should never give your dog Tylenol or Ibuprofen.

Human NSAIDs, including Ibuprofen and Tylenol, can be toxic to dogs, even in small doses, according to rover.com.

If your dog is given Ibuprofen and Tylenol, they could experience vomiting, diarrhea, kidney failure, gastrointestinal bleeding or liver failure, among other side effects. In the worst case, giving your dog Ibuprofen or Tylenol could be fatal, says rover.com.

Can dogs take baby aspirin?

Veterinarians occasionally prescribe aspirin to dogs for anti-inflammation, according to the AKC. But, before you give your dog aspirin, be sure to consult your veterinarian for guidance, the AKC says.

There can be various adverse side effects when dogs are given aspirin, such as vomiting, diarrhea and mucosal erosion, says the AKC. If too much aspirin is given to your dog, they could overdose, which could lead to hemorrhage, seizure, coma and even death, according to the AKC.

Talk to your veterinarian about medications for your dog and ask about potential side effects.

