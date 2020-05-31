Dog owners warned as 300 deers are about to be born across London parks

Photo credit: Royal Parks

From Country Living

Owners are being urged to keep their dogs on leads in all areas of London's Richmond and Bushy Parks until Monday 6th July, as 300 baby deers are expected to be born.

With birthing season in full swing, many female deers will hide their newborns in the bracken and long grass, out of sight from predators. However, sadly, recent events at the parks have resulted in deers being injured by out-of-control dogs — including one which was heavily pregnant.

Deers are instinctively frightened of dogs and are unable to relax around their young if they spot a pup close by. "Unfortunately, deer worrying is not a new occurrence, however over the last few weeks we've received many reports on the issue. We are about to head into deer birthing season, where female deer will fear dogs harming their young and will act defensively," Simon Richards, Park Manager at Richmond Park, explains.

"We believe strongly that if dogs are not on leads, we will see an increase in dogs chasing deer, a heightened risk of female deer attacking dogs, and a higher incidence of new born deer killed by dogs."



Photo credit: Carlos Carreno - Getty Images

Simon also added: "It is important to emphasise that we always advise that all dogs, irrespective of how good their recall is, be kept on leads during deer birthing season. This is for the wellbeing of our deer, and for the safety of dogs and visitors.

"This year, for the avoidance of doubt, we will be making it compulsory. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused and would like to stress it's a temporary measure that will end on the 6th July. We thank all our visitors for their support with these measures."

To help owners know which areas to avoid, the Royal Parks has created a helpful map, highlighting where the deers are likely to be. If you're heading out into the sunshine with your dog, take a read of the map first.

Richmond Park

Photo credit: The Royal Parks

Bushy Park

Photo credit: The Royal Parks

If you are walking your dog in the park remember...

Keep your dog on a lead at all times, and in all areas of the parks. Avoid the nursery areas shaded in orange on the maps. These are typically areas of bracken and long grass where newborn deer could be concealed. These will be signposted but it's wise to plan your walking route in advance. If a deer charges, let go of the lead so the dog can run away. Give deer plenty of space. Always keep 50 metres away. Do not touch a new born deer, even if it's on its own. It is not abandoned, it's mother will be grazing nearby. If you witness a dog chasing a deer, immediately call the on-call police for Richmond and Bushy Parks on 07920 586546

