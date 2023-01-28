Dog Owners Swear By These 19 Best Buys For Happy Walkies

Get your hands on these essentials to avoid going barking mad

Whether you’re a newbie or expert with years of experience behind you, dog owners are always on the hunt for the products that will make their day-to-day run smoother.

As you might already know, being prepared for your daily walks will get you ahead of the game and make the whole process a lot less stressful – trust us, you’ll be thankful that you forward-planned.

From booties for the cold weather and collar fitness monitors, to portable water bottles and doggy deodorant (yes, that does exist), we’re putting you onto some of the walkies must-haves that other dog owners swear by...

A strong lead is a necessity to keep your dog under control

When it comes to dog leads, it pays to have a good one. This extra strong lead with a padded handle and reflective design is a great option (and it comes in five colours).



£9.99 at Amazon

Monitor how much exercise your furry friend is doing

Keen to keep an eye on how much exercise your dog is actually doing? This fitness tracker tool (which clips easily onto their collar and can be monitored from an app) is a great buy. I have this for my dog and can't recommend it enough.

£39 at Amazon

Poop bags. Strong ones!

The last thing you want when picking up your dog's 'business' is for your hand to go through the bag – that's why extra strong, large poop bags are a must. These ones are even masked in a natural mint oil scent.

£10.86 for 270 at Amazon

Some cosy doggy booties for when the temperatures drop

Shoes for your dog might sound like a strange trend, but if you're taking them on a walk in cold, wet weather or on a trail that's steep or rocky, this ergonomic pair protect their paws.

£17.99 at Amazon

Treat pouches for a little snack on the go

Whether you like to carry training treats for your pup or your dog likes a little snack while you're out, these silicone dog treat pouches are ideal. They're fitted with an easy-to-use clip, so that you can securely position them on your belt (or on your dog's lead).

£14.88 at Amazon

A first aid kid for your dog because you can never be too prepared

Got a pooch who's prone to injury? This multi-purpose travel-sized doggy first aid kit is a must-have. It's lightweight and clips easily onto clothing, making it comfortable for you as you walk.

£20.99 at Amazon

A neat bag so you can carry all their essentials in one place

This wearable dog pouch is fitted with a number of handy pockets for holding treats, wipes, a doggy water bottle, and anything else you might need – it even has a built-in dog poo bag dispenser.

£20.99 at Amazon

A handy GPS tracker for those pups who like to wander off

Got a dog who likes to roam on a walk? A rechargeable GPS tracker that clips onto their collar is a fantastic tool. Track their whereabouts using an easy-to-use app, and make finding your runaway pup quicker and easier. This one from Tractive is waterproof, has seven days battery life, and takes just two hours to recharge.

£44.99 at Amazon

A cute water bottle for your dog's travels

This is a staple for keeping your dog hydrated while out and about with this portable dog water bottle and bowl. No bigger than your own water bottle, you can easily carry this around in your bag.

£16.13 at Amazon

Give your dog's paws some well-deserved TLC with this moisturising balm

Keep dry, cracked, sore paws at bay with this 100% organic, all-natural balm that's designed to heal, restore and repair any damage.

£19.99 at Amazon

A light-up dog collar for those evening walks

Keep your pooch safe on night walks with a rechargeable LED light-up collar that glows in the dark and makes them easily visible. Disco dog!

£16.99 at Amazon

A comfy car seat cover to protect your seats from muddy pawprints

For traveling to and from walks, this 100% waterproof car seat hammock is great for protecting your car's interiors from muddy paws. You can easily wind a pet seatbelt through it, so your dog remains secure as well as comfortable.

£27.99 at Amazon

This wound spray is perfect for cleaning post-walk injuries

For safely cleansing cuts, grazes and scrapes, this pain-free solution is a must-have. Simply spritz the wound with this cleansing spray to remove dirt and debris and aid healing.

£8.49 at Amazon

A portable dog bowl because for dinner on the go

This clip-on, pop-up dog bowl is leakproof, sturdy and safe for using with food or water. It's also BPA-free and eco-friendly.

£12.99 at Amazon

This dog coat that dries your wet pooch at the same time

How cute does this doggy drying coat look? Made from a double layer of absorbent (and cosy) microfibre material, and designed to fit snugly to your pup, it's perfect for dogs who dislike being towel dried. They can roll around to their hearts content drying themselves off as they roll.



Get the Uomio Dog Drying Coat for £15.99 (was £18.99)

£12.79 at Amazon

This soft paw cleaning set for messy pups

Fitted with soft silicone bristles, this portable dog paw cleaner is perfect for removing mud, sand, and dirt from your pup's paws. It also comes with a towel and bathing brush.

£9.99 at Amazon

This doggy deodorant is an instant refresher

Freshen your pup up after a walk with a spritz of this dog deodoriser spray. It's also alcohol and chemical free and is made with lots of lovely natural ingredients, such as hydrating aloe vera extract.

£12.95 at Amazon

A special seatbelt, just for them

Keep your pup safe on the way to their walk with this anti-shock dog seat belt that clips into a normal seatbelt holder. It's quick and convenient to use and designed to keep your dog safe and secure in the car – just make sure to clip it to a chest harness not their collar.

£3.99 for two at Amazon

A super absorbent towel will be your best friend after wet walks

If your pooch is prone to jumping into puddles or mud, this absorbent microfibre towel is a godsend. It's also a real space-saver and super easy to wash – just chuck it in the machine after use.

£13.95 at Amazon

