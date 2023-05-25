Police haven’t found dog that mauled girl, 11, as owner jailed

(Met Police)

A man has been jailed for 14 months after his dog savaged an 11-year-old girl as she walked to school in east London.

Siddique Ali, 43, was identified after a public appeal from detectives but a Scotland Yard spokesman admitted his two dogs have still not been found.

The 11-year-old girl was attacked as she walked along Ben Jonson Road, Stepney Green about 8.30am on September 28.

As she and Ali crossed paths one of the dogs lunged at her and bit her several times on the hand and arm.

A passing taxi driver broke the girl free from the dog’s grip and Ali left the area before police arrived.

The girl was rushed to hospital where she was kept in for several days to receive treatment.

Police launched a public appeal and 12 days later, on December 22, Ali was arrested at his home.

He was subsequently charged with being in control of a dangerously out of control dog.

Detective Inspector Luke Hampton of the Met’s Central East Command said: “Ali had no control over the animal that attacked the child and even left the scene knowing that she had been seriously injured.

“I hope that today’s sentence brings the child and her family a measure of comfort following what has been a deeply traumatic incident.”

Ali, of Ackroyd Drive, Tower Hamlets, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday May 12 where he was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment for being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury to a person contrary to Section 3 of the Dangerous Dogs Act.

He was also banned from keeping a dog for 10 years and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187.