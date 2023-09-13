Dog owner, 60, arrested after girl attacked by XL Bully in Birmingham

The American bully XL that attacked Ana Paun is now in secure kennels - iStockphoto

A 60-year-old dog owner has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl was left with serious injuries following an attack by an XL Bully.

Ana Paun suffered shoulder and arm injuries when she was bitten by an American Bully XL and Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed puppy in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on Saturday.

Two other men were also injured in the attack after the dog broke free from its collar twice.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: “A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control.

“He has been bailed with conditions while inquiries continue.”

The force confirmed the dog remains in secure kennels.

Ana Paun said she was panicked, scared, and terrified when attacked by the XL Bully - SWNS/Anita Maric

Ana, who required around eight stitches following the incident, told BBC News: “The dog was staring at me and I got scared, so I started to run. And then I never ran that far, I ran like five seconds.

“So the dog grabbed my hand and he started moving me about.

“Someone grabbed him off my hand, and after he let go of my arm he went on my shoulder and he bit my shoulder as well.

“I was feeling really panicked and I was scared, terrified, I had a lot of emotions.”

Ana’s mother, 34-year-old Monica Paun, said she was “still in shock” following the attack.

The incident prompted Home Secretary Suella Braverman to seek “urgent advice” on whether the XL Bully breed should be banned, labelling the attack “appalling”.

But there is concern that the move may not be feasible due to the XL Bully not being recognised as a breed by the Kennel Club, which could mean any ban may inadvertently outlaw other kinds of dogs.

Downing Street said the Government was clear that “action does need to be taken here”, including making sure that existing powers are being used while a decision is made on whether to ban the breed.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We want to convene the police, experts and other stakeholders to define the breed for the purposes of the Dangerous Dogs Act whilst, at the same time, making clear that owners who let their dogs terrorise people or other animals are breaking the law.

“That’s why the Home Secretary is working with the Justice Secretary to that end.”