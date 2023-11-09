Dog once rescued during NC hurricane needs another home after owner dies. Meet Cupcake

A dog was once rescued as a hurricane barreled down on North Carolina — and now, she needs another new home.

Cupcake the dog’s owner died, leaving her homeless and up for adoption as of Nov. 8, according to a Wilmington-area animal rescue.

“I am an 11-12 year old grey muzzled pit bull looking for a new owner who can fill my old owner’s shoes,” the Adopt an Angel rescue said in a Facebook post written from Cupcake’s perspective. “I need someone home a lot because she spoiled me.”

Cupcake lived with her owner after Adopt an Angel went to an animal shelter in 2016. The organization loaded more than a dozen pets into a van as it helped the shelter free up room for animals displaced by Hurricane Matthew.

The storm was a Category 1 hurricane when it made landfall in South Carolina on Oct. 8, 2016. Matthew packed powerful winds and “was directly responsible for 25 deaths in North Carolina and four in South Carolina, all but one due to flooding,” according to the National Weather Service.

Cupcake — described in her younger years as a “sweet and friendly” pup — came to her last owner in 2017. Now, six years later, a note in her veterinarian’s chart led to her return to Adopt an Angel.

“I came back to them in hopes that my owner’s health would improve and she could get me back,” the Nov. 8 Facebook post said. “The hospital staff said I was the only thing keeping her alive, but that was not God’s will I guess.”

Anyone interested in adopting the “senior” dog is asked to call 910-620-3783.

“I am housebroken, well mannered and have a lot of pep in my step for my age,” the social media post said. “I seem to do well with other animals, but I have never actually lived with them before.”

Adopt an Angel didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Nov. 8 or 9.

