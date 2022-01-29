Dog Named After Sean Connery Who Has Spent 500 Days at Shelter Is Still Looking for His Forever Home

Connery the shelter dog

Clinton County Humane Society

A shelter dog in Clinton County, Ind., has been at the local humane society for nearly 500 days and is still looking for a forever home.

The grey pit bull terrier is named Connery, after the late James Bond star Sean Connery who died on Oct. 31, 2020.

Connery has been in and out of at least two prospective homes but was returned to the shelter both times, once for being too hyper and another time for being "too needy," according to a news report from WLFI News 18.

Nonetheless, the canine has kept his upbeat and "loving" personality intact, shelter volunteers said.

"He's very loving, he likes to get up in your lap," volunteer Owen Lucas told News 18. "He thinks he's a lap dog actually, but he really isn't."

Connery's adoption fee has been completely sponsored by the humane society in an effort to get the pooch adopted by the right owner after nearly a year and a half of false starts.

According to Connery's Petfinder page, the pup is "full of energy" and "has a smile on his face most of the time and begs people to take him out of his cage. We are hopeful this boy won't have to wait much longer for someone to love him!"

The profile also specified that the dog would be suited to a home with other dogs, but not one with cats or young children.

"If there are kids in the home they must at least be teenagers. He's such a big boy and so strong and rambunctious - it is for his safety and theirs," the page states.

"He is very mischievous so will need someone who is attentive to him," the profile added.

"Any dog that's in the shelter, we all love them to death," Lucas added to News 18.

He continued, "When they do leave it's kind of bittersweet, but on the bright side, they're leaving. They're getting a better home instead of being here for the rest of their life."