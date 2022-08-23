This dog name is the most popular in the US, report finds. Which others made the list?

Pet owners are big fans of one dog name — helping it rise up the rankings to become the most popular in North America, a new report finds.

Luna now tops the list of names given to dogs in the United States and Canada, according to results shared Monday, Aug. 22.

To come up with the findings, the pet insurance company Trupanion said it checked its “database of more than 740,000 insured pets.” Then, it ranked the names that were most often given to dogs.

“Luna sits at the top of the pack this year, moving up a spot from 2021 to take the honor for top name in 2022,” Trupanion wrote in a news release.

So what other names were pet owners drawn to? Rounding out the top five were:

Charlie at No. 2 Bella at No. 3 Daisy at No. 4 Milo at No. 5

The rankings were released ahead of National Dog Day, which falls on Friday, Aug. 26. This year, Krispy Kreme is among the retailers offering pet-friendly deals to mark the occasion, McClatchy News reported.

In addition to revealing the top names for furry companions, Trupanion also considered the nation’s favorite dog breeds — and the winner in that category is no stranger to receiving recognition.

“The Labrador Retriever leads the pack for most popular breed in 2022; a lead they have enjoyed for decades,” the report said.

In fact, other data shows that Labs have held onto the top spot for more than 30 years. The American Kennel Club, which published its own list in March, said dogs in that breed are loved for their “versatility and temperament.”

In the Trupanion rankings, the other most common breeds were:

Goldendoodle at No. 2

Golden retriever at No. 3

French bulldog at No. 4

Labradoodle at No. 5

