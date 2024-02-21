Dog Missing in Arizona Desert for 9 Months Is Found Safe Thanks to Community Help

"He is doing wonderful decompressing and is very accepting of love and affection," the Lost and Stray Response Squad wrote on Facebook

KGUN9/Youtube Photo of Ghost

An adorable dog named Ghost has been rescued after spending nine months alone in the Arizona desert.

According to KGUN, the canine was first spotted roaming Tuscon's Eastside district in May 2023. Local residents would often leave food and water for Ghost but began growing concerned for him after seeing him start to be cornered by coyotes.

Determined to rescue him, a resident was finally able to put him in her car in late January and called on Desirae Trubee, co-founder of the Lost and Stray Response Squad, to help get him a forever home.

"It was so beautiful to see his smiling face sitting in her car. He just surrendered. He knew he was safe, and I think he was very happy about it," Trubee told KGUN. She credited him as someone who "united people that never would have met otherwise."

"He brought so many people together. He bought people that don't even have dogs that were buying food and bringing him treats. He united so many people," she said.

According to the news outlet, Ghost is "very healthy" besides having "some dental issues." In an update on Facebook, the Lost and Stray Response Squad said he can also "climb and jump very high."

Ghost is currently being fostered by Trubee and another local resident who helped create a "Ghost-proof shelter," according to KGUN.

The Lost and Stray Response Squad shared in a Feb. 4 Facebook update that Ghost is estimated to be 6 years old and has been microchipped and vaccinated.

KGUN9/Youtube Photo of Ghost

"He is doing wonderful decompressing and is very accepting of love and affection! We are working on walking on leash and he did great today. We will continue to update on his progress and can't thank you all enough for all the kindness and compassion you have shown him," the organization wrote.

The Lost and Stray Response Squad has an active GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for their ongoing animal rescue efforts.

Donations raised from the campaign are used to purchase "humane traps, slip leads, microchip scanners, dog & cat food, treats, yummy bait, gas cards, and additional items," per its description. As of this writing, the campaign has gained over 200 donations and raised over $12,500.



