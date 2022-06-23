Dog locked inside hot truck in Meridian dies. Owner faces prosecution

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

A dog died Wednesday afternoon after being locked inside a hot truck by its owner in Meridian, according to a news release from the Idaho Humane Society.

The truck was parked in the sun in 84-degree weather with its windows slightly cracked open, according to the release. The inside of the vehicle registered at 147 degrees when the French bulldog was found by an Idaho Humane Society officer. The dog died at about 1 p.m.

“A good Samaritan placed the initial call to Animal Care and Control, and that’s how it triggered our humane officer to arrive on scene” Kristine Schellhaas, a spokesperson for the Idaho Humane Society, told the Idaho Statesman by phone.

The owner was “cited for neglect and cruelty and will face prosecution,” according to the release. The Meridian Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment late Wednesday afternoon.

“The dog’s death was entirely preventable,” the news release said. “As the temperatures rise this summer, please remember to look before you lock, and save a life!”

This is Idaho’s first heated vehicle-related animal death this year, according to the Humane Society, occurring on the first day of the summer season. The Humane Society had posted on social media about the importance of protecting pets from the summer heat earlier on Wednesday.

The Humane Society encourages Idahoans to call 911 for help if an adult or child is found in distress. For animals in distress, Animal Care and Control can be contacted at (208) 343-3166.