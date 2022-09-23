Dog Left Tied Outside S.C. Shelter with Note Saying She's Sick and to 'Put Down as Soon as Possible'

Remy Greenville Humane Society

A dog with a rare and severe heart condition was reportedly abandoned by its owner after they could not take care of her any longer.

Remy, a 4-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix, was found tied outside the Greenville Humane Society in South Carolina with a note, according to a post shared on the organization's Facebook page.

"My sister could not take care of her the way she needed to be. She has illnesses I don't believe are fixable. She needs to be put down as soon as possible," the note read, in part.

Local news channel WYFF reported that security footage revealed Remy was tied up on Saturday night, but wasn't discovered till the next morning.

Rachel Delport, an employee with the Greenville Humane Society, told WYFF she didn't think the owner had malicious intent when she gave up the canine. "It was someone who truly wanted the best for her, and just didn't know what to do," Delport said.

After taking the animal in, Remy was determined to be "suffering from a grade six heart murmur, which is the most severe and can often be felt through the chest wall," the Greenville Humane Society said. "This serious condition will require an echocardiogram, at minimum. Depending on what is found during the procedure, Remy may require surgery or a lifelong medication regimen."

The pup was diagnosed with a skin issue related to a poor diet, the organization added.

The Humane Society's Hope Fund was set up to care for animals in need, but Delport said the procedures that Remy requires are "very expensive" and their Hope Fund is drained.

"We've had more sick and injured animals in our care recently than we have the funds for," the Facebook post said. "We know shelters everywhere are in the same predicament."

Delport told WYFF that the shelter had 15 animals abandoned outside their establishment recently, and the issue is one many shelters nationwide are facing.

"Finding Remy abandoned and alone wasn't surprising to our staff," the shelter wrote. "Even though animal abandonment is against the law, it's been happening more and more frequently causing strain on shelters everywhere. We immediately brought her inside, gave her food, and began a thorough veterinary evaluation."

"We never want to see an animal abandoned, but if you're trying in to seek help, please give us a call," Delport said. "See how we can help, and do things the right way."

Remy — who will receive her echocardiogram in October — is available to be fostered immediately.

Donations to the Hope Fund can be made here.