Dog known for bringing ‘unconditional love’ to SC children’s hospital dies of cancer

Simone Jasper
·2 min read
Screengrab from Prisma Health on Facebook

Vivi the dog would walk young patients into a South Carolina hospital — and then shower them with “unconditional love.

But after seven years of being a comforting presence for families at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in Greenville, she died of cancer.

“Vivi has been a rock, comfort, distraction, and loyal companion for so many kids and families walking through hard times,” Prisma Health wrote Dec. 6 on Facebook.

But three months ago, Vivi received a lymphoma diagnosis. She went through chemotherapy, but the treatment wasn’t working.

“We wanted to preserve every single second with her,” officials wrote on a Prisma Health fundraising website. “But Vivi was never selfish. She gave all of herself for her entire life. She’s been in really emotional situations and come alongside families in their most challenging moments and never did she shy away from that because it was hard.”

As news of Vivi’s loss spread, fans shared memories of the beloved 8-year-old pup.

“I so enjoyed seeing her at work and the joy she brought to patients and the teams caring for them,” one person commented on Facebook.

She wasn’t just a pet,” Jovi Bull, whose daughter Caroline was a children’s hospital patient, told WYFF. “She was much more — much more than a dog. She was Caroline’s best friend.”

Vivi was one of several dogs in the Canine FETCH (Friends Encouraging Therapeutic Coping and Healing) Unit at Prisma Health-Upstate. The animals are trained to help patients, as “activities such as grooming, feeding, snuggling and playing fetch with a facility dog can aid patients in medical rehabilitation and psychiatric programs,” hospital officials said.

Vivi’s duties included walking with kids into the building and getting into their hospital beds during treatment, Taylor Stathes, manager of Child Life and Special Programs for the hospital, told WYFF.

“She is written in so many stories and has a special place in children’s hearts all over the Upstate,” hospital officials wrote.

