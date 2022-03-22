Bella-Rae Birch: 17-month-old girl killed in dog attack at her home in St Helens named by police

Bill McLoughlin
·1 min read
Bella-Rae Birch: 17-month-old girl killed in dog attack at her home in St Helens named by police

A 17-month-old girl who died after being attacked by a dog at her home in St Helens has been named by police as Bella-Rae Birch.

Merseyside Police said they were called to the property on Bidston Avenue, in the Blackbrook area of St Helens at 3.50pm on Monday.

Bella-Rae was taken to hospital but later died of her injuries.

Detective inspector Lisa Milligan said the dog had only been with the family a week. It has now been put down.

“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the child’s family at this devastating time.

“The little girl’s parents and wider family are absolutely devastated and our specialist Family Liaison Officers are providing them with support at this horrendous time.

“Whilst we are in the very early stages of the investigation into this extremely tragic incident we can confirm that the dog was only bought by the family a week ago and officers are working to identify the previous owners of the dog concerned and establish its history.”

Police confirmed the animal will be examined to determine its breed and whether or not is a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police on Twitter @MerPolCC, or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, with reference number 22000196837.

