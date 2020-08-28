These Dog Instagram Captions Are Perfect for the Cutest Photos of Your Furry Friend

From Country Living

Whether you have an Instagram account dedicated specifically to your puppy or you simply flood your own feed with photos of your furry friend, one thing is for sure: You're a dog lover. As such, chances are you follow more than a few other accounts that constantly post pictures of pups—so you know how delightful it is to see those four-legged photos pop up when you're scrolling.

Sharing snaps of your pooch is probably the easiest way to get your followers to double-tap (who could resist something so cute?!), but it doesn't hurt to take an extra step to secure those likes. That's why coming up with the perfect Instagram caption for your dog is so important. There are so many possibilities for cute and funny dog Instagram captions, whether it's a cute pic of you and your pup wearing matching outfits or a video of your dog being hilarious. We know you’ve been stocking up on primo dog content throughout quarantine, so now it's time to share it with world along with these perfect captions!

If you're having a ruff time thinking of caption ideas, stop hounding yourself! We already did the work for you. From punny phrases to touching quotes, here are the best Instagram captions for dogs that are sure to have your followers howlin'.

Cute Dog Captions

Puppy love.

Thanks fur the memories.

You can't buy happiness, but you can rescue it.

Dogs are my favorite people.

I will always woof you.

My best friend has a fur and a tail.

Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.

Love is a four-legged word.

Anything is paws-ible with a dog by your side.

Love is a wet nose and a wagging tail.

The road to my heart is filled with paw prints.

Don't stop retrievin'.

My dog's only flaw is not living forever.

Life would be ruff without you.

This friendship is fur real.

If there are no dogs in heaven, I don't want to go.

Funny Dog Captions

The more men I meet, the more I love my dog.

I'm mutts about my dog.

Not all dogs are good boys. Some are good girls!

Dog hair is my go-to accessory.

Can't escape the pup-arazzi.

First he stole my heart, then he stole my bed.

Crazy dog lady.

He's not fat, he's husky!

Dogs are the universe's way of apologizing for your relatives.

I love my pup furry much.

What the pug?

All dogs are good—some are just a little ruff around the edges.

What kind of dog doesn't bark? A hush puppy!

I shih tzu not.

My therapist has four legs and a tail.

Home is where the dog hair is stuck to everything.

Stop hounding me!

Dog Quotes for Captions

"Be the person your dog thinks you are." — C.J. Frick

"My fashion philosophy is, if you're not covered in dog hair, your life is empty." — Elayne Boosler

"Dogs’ lives are too short. Their only fault, really." — Agnes Sligh Turnbull

"No matter how little money and how few possessions you own, having a dog makes you rich." — Louis Sabin

"Happiness is a warm puppy." — Charles M. Schulz

"A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself." — Josh Billings

"Dogs are great. Bad dogs, if you can really call them that, are perhaps the greatest of them all." — John Grogan

"Dogs do speak, but only to those who low how to listen." — Orhan Pamuk

"Everything I know, I learned from dogs." — Nora Roberts

