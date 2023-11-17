Dog gets adopted — then returns to SC shelter the next day. Now he needs another home

A dog finally got adopted — but was returned to a South Carolina animal shelter the next day. Now, Bo Bear the “friendly” pup needs another new home, officials said.

“The sweetest dog in the world just can’t get a break,” the Charleston Animal Society wrote Nov. 16 in a Facebook post.

Before Bo Bear was adopted, he spent several months living at the shelter. The situation left the organization heartbroken as it tried to find the right owner for him.

“His love for play and interaction with other dogs is evident, though he thrives best with a furry friend who can match his enthusiastic play style,” the shelter wrote Nov. 9 on Facebook. “Despite his energetic bursts, Bo Bear also has a remarkably relaxed and chill demeanor.”

The shelter also posted photos, including one that showed Bo Bear dressed as the late singer Elvis for Halloween.

Bo Bear’s luck seemingly took a turn when he was adopted — but he wasn’t at his new home for long. Due to circumstances beyond the dog’s control, the situation didn’t work out, according to the shelter.

“It just happened that they decided they couldn’t keep him,” the Charleston Animal Society wrote. “We can’t be more devastated because Bo Bear is a wonderful, friendly dog who gets on with both people and other dogs — but he has been here for months and can’t find his ‘someone.’”

The shelter didn’t immediately share additional information about Bo Bear with McClatchy News. As of Nov. 17, his adoption profile was still posted to charlestonanimalsociety.org/adopt.

