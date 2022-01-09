Year of the Dog: Film shows 'lifeline' between homeless people and their dogs

Paul Glynn - Entertainment & arts reporter
·6 min read
Simone Butler
Primal Scream's Simone Butler challenges perceptions about the relationship between homeless people and their dogs in the documentary Year of the Dog

When Primal Scream bassist and dog-lover Simone Butler went looking for a canine companion of her own two years ago, she ended up finding out more than she could ever have imagined about the relationship between mankind and its best friend.

As part of her search, the Soho Radio DJ and presenter interviewed Michelle Clark, who founded and runs Dogs on the Streets (DOTS), a group of volunteers dedicated to the welfare of dogs belonging to the UK's homeless community.

Concerned about the often negative perceptions about the relationship, Simone's heart-rending and heartwarming new documentary, Year of the Dog, investigates whether it is fair to have a dog when you are homeless.

The answer, it's no spoiler to say, is a resounding yes.

"I went into the film with some degree of preconception," Simone tells the BBC. "[But] I realised that the dogs on the streets are so incredibly loved, they are always with their owners.

"The owners will feed the dogs before they feed themselves.

"The street dogs are incredibly well behaved and I never saw any aggression. Which is very different from dogs that maybe stay in a lot or don't see their owners, and then go out and go past one other dog in the street and there's a fight between them," she adds.

"The dogs on the streets are so socialised that that never really happens."

'Reason for living'

The hour-long film shows narrator Simone, Michelle and the other "amazing humans" who work for DOTS helping homeless people and their dogs, who may be in need of veterinary and/or administrative support.

It also depicts what happens to the dogs, physically and emotionally, when their human guardians are suddenly no longer able to be with them.

One recently rehoused man is heard declaring that he would be "dead or in jail" now if it wasn't for his dog.

"We wanted to give people a more in-depth view of what it's like being on the street with a dog, and to delve into that relationship and that unconditional love," says Simone.

"It doesn't change at all, just because someone doesn't have a roof over their head. In fact, it's a lifeline. It's a reason for living."

Many of DOTS' clients, Michelle explains, first became rough sleepers "because of the barriers out there with housing". Especially those whose domestic situations have recently changed.

While having a dog does "widen the barrier" for them, in terms of quickly finding suitable accommodation again, the relationship gives them "routine, companionship and responsibility" as well as some semblance of control back, she adds.

'Isolated life'

In the middle of filming Year of the Dog, all sense of control was lost when Covid struck, with at least two DOTS clients losing their lives to the virus.

In order to help stop its spread, the government launched its Everyone In initiative, which has provided more than 37,000 rough sleepers with a place to stay during the pandemic. Many hotels and buildings that were suddenly out of action were used to house previously homeless people.

However, once the initial strict lockdown ended, these buildings were needed again and many people found themselves back out on the streets.

According to the homeless charity Shelter, in August, fewer than one in four homeless people housed via the scheme had moved into permanent accommodation, figures the government has described as misleading. A spokeswoman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities told the BBC this week that 26,000 people had done so.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9J5MbmG7IPk

Michelle is keen to stress that local councils do still have the power to accommodate anyone who is deemed to be at risk or vulnerable.

But rough sleepers, she points out, live "where there is society, socialisation, public [and] space".

"When you put these people into emergency Covid [accommodation], they're placed in a room with four walls, they're cut off from socialisation, they're cut off from routine.

"They still have their mental health [problems] and alcohol and drug addiction - if they're going through that - and they're not accessing what they need to help this.

"So in effect, as much as it sounds crazy, I used to actually say they were safer and better on the street because they live a very isolated life anyway."

'Tell their truth'

Last month, Shelter warned that the number of homeless people could surge this winter, because of the end of Covid protections.

Director Paul Sng, wants the new film to challenge the stigmatisation and demonisation of homelessness people and their dogs.

"There are plenty of documentaries and plenty of reality shows that paint vulnerable people in a not-so positive light, and paint them as victims, a drain on society," he says.

"So what we want to always make is something that has a humanity, that's empathetic.

"People can speak for themselves," he goes on. "You don't need to necessarily put words in their mouths, you just need to provide a safe environment and an opportunity for them to tell their truth."

Simone alongside Roxanne from DOTS with a dog at the charity&#39;s sanctuary
Simone alongside Roxanne from DOTS at the charity's sanctuary, where dog Brindell lived for a while after her owner was put in a safe house

The film's dramatic opening scene shows an unsympathetic member of the public engaging Simone and the DOTS team in a heated discussion, questioning the charity's motives and the morality of homeless people having dogs.

While such incidents are quite rare, Michelle says, she admits the charity does encounter more issues with rough sleepers who don't have dogs, asking why the animals are taking up their resources.

Many members of the public are "very giving", she notes, particularly over the festive season, but that can drop off in January.

"Homelessness isn't just for Christmas," says Michelle. "It's a bit like a dog. Homelessness is 365 days a year, 24/7.

"January is actually the hardest month for our rough sleeping community," she adds. "We find we are needed more then to help lift them and support them.

"Rough sleepers with dogs say, 'Everyone remembers the name of my dog, but they never remember the name of me'. These people do matter, they're not invisible."

Simone Butler with a homeless man called Gary and his dog Lola
Simone met many homeless people and their dogs in the documentary, like Gary and Lola pictured here

While Simone threw herself fully into the dog-umentary, she is still yet to find a dog to call her own.

Her band will belatedly mark the 30th anniversary of their album Screamadelica this summer, with a string of live shows, so touring could make it trickier.

For now, she remains as the go-to dog-sitter for all her mates.

"One of my friends said, 'One day you have a dog, the next day you have a member of the family you would die for'," she says. "I think that's true."

Year of the Dog is available to watch online from 10 January, via Amazon, Google Play and iTunes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Warriors star Klay Thompson set to return Sunday vs Cavs

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson practically danced in delight. He dribbled through his legs a half-dozen times one day last week, then hopped on both feet to complete two circles all while triumphantly raising his right hand high in the air to acknowledge his cheering supporters. Thompson is back to basketball at long last. Stephen Curry’s Splash Brother has been medically cleared and is scheduled to play in a game for the first time in more than 2 1/2 years Sunday against Cleveland following

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Wagner wants to play in Seahawks finale despite knee injury

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was on the field for one defensive play last week for Seattle before slipping awkwardly, doing the splits and suffering a sprained knee while trying to defend a screen pass. Despite the injury, Wagner said Wednesday he is going to make every effort to play in the Seahawks’ regular season finale Sunday at Arizona, however meaningless the game is for Seattle. “I’m just gonna do what I do,” Wagner said. “I’m going to get as much treatment as I possibly can. I’m goi

  • Keurig to pay $3 million fine for false, misleading claims on recycling of its K-CUPs

    OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau says Keurig Canada will pay a $3 million penalty for making false or misleading claims that its single-use K-Cup pods can be recycled. In a statement Thursday the bureau says the company voluntarily reached an agreement that will include the fine plus an $800,000 donation to an environmental charity and $85,000 in Competition Bureau expenses for the case. Keurig reportedly came to an agreement to a settle a class-action suit in the United States over the same issu

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Players, teams show solidarity following tragic death of Connecticut youth hockey player

    Players and teams from all levels of North American hockey took to social media to pay their respects to Teddy Balkind with the hashtag #SticksOutForTeddy.

  • Doubles win puts Canada into ATP Cup final against Spain

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov qualified Canada for its first ATP Cup final on Saturday when they defeated Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 in doubles to complete a 2-1 win against Russia. Canada will play Spain in the final on Sunday. Medvedev and Safiullin had been 3-0 in doubles this week but the Canadians ending that winning streak. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., got the match off to a good start for Canada by beating Safiullin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Keurig to pay $3 million fine for false, misleading claims on recycling of its K-CUPs

    OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau says Keurig Canada will pay a $3 million penalty for making false or misleading claims that its single-use K-Cup pods can be recycled. In a statement Thursday the bureau says the company voluntarily reached an agreement that will include the fine plus an $800,000 donation to an environmental charity and $85,000 in Competition Bureau expenses for the case. Keurig reportedly came to an agreement to a settle a class-action suit in the United States over the same issu

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n