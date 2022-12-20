My dog experienced terrible separation anxiety — until we tried this online Petco course

Ellie Conley
·4 min read

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I knew it would be hard work when I got a puppy over Labor Day weekend. But I work from home, so I figured it couldn’t be that hard. That said, I didn’t expect my dog to get so attached that he would howl, bark, cry, pace and pant anytime I left — even for 15 minutes. Dog separation anxiety is real.

I’m sure many pet parents (especially those with a Furbo or other smart pet camera) can relate to the worry and sadness I get leaving my dog alone. My anxiety worsens with each notification from my smart camera, letting me know he’s howling. People have told me to “let him cry it out,” but I live in an apartment building, so several neighbors have to “let him cry it out” as well. Not to mention, I took him to a dog daycare once, and he barked for a full four hours — we both needed some serious help.

I ran a few calming treats and supplements by my vet, but she recommended training to avoid putting him on medication. That’s when I came across Petco’s online Separation Anxiety Course.

Petco Separation Anxiety Course, 4 Weeks Online, $103.20 (Orig. $129)

Credit: Getty Images
Credit: Getty Images

Sign Up Now

The virtual group class takes place over Zoom one day a week for four weeks and focuses on teaching your dog to relax, calm themselves when stressed and develop healthy routines. I especially liked that I could do it at home because that’s where the problem most arises. So I signed up.

There were two other dogs in our virtual class, which made me feel a little better. We’re clearly not the only ones going through this issue. A study by Certapet found that 76% of dogs experience separation anxiety compared to the pre-pandemic estimated 14%.

In the first class, we learned about using a designated bed, blanket or mat for our dogs to go to when they need to feel calm — like a safe space. (If your dog is crate trained, it’s basically like that.) In the second class, the instructor introduced a program to try on our own time, where we practiced leaving our dogs for seconds to minutes at a time, even if it was just to walk across the room. In the third and fourth classes, we learned a few tricks to help our dogs practice control, like “leave it” and “stay.” But the magic really happened outside of class.

The Petco Separation Anxiety Course provides you with a calming routine and a training tracker to practice with your dog. Essentially, it gives you a guided program for leaving, so your dog can overcome separation anxiety triggers like putting on your shoes or walking to the door. This is the part that I think especially helped my dog, but I had to be consistent. Our instructor, Stefani, was great at guiding me through it, answering any questions and explaining my dog’s behavior a bit.

How did it go overall? I won’t lie to you and say that we cured his separation anxiety. Like any mental health issue, it takes time. However, after four weeks, he definitely improved. I could see through the Furbo that he stopped pacing as much when I left and instead laid down and relaxed by the door. He still cries and barks here and there, especially if he hears a noise in the hallway, but that’s better as well.

Another unexpected win was getting him to sleep in his bed throughout the night. Previously, I had a hard time getting him to sleep comfortably in a crate or even in a dog bed — he ended up in my bed instead every night. But not anymore!

If your dog has separation anxiety, it’s worth giving this course a try. It costs $129 for the four weeks, but Petco marked 20% off its dog training courses with code HOLIDAY20 through Dec. 25. Seriously, it’s worth it to help your pet feel more at ease — and help you feel better, too.

The post My dog experienced terrible separation anxiety — until we tried this online Petco course appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Best puffer jackets that wear well into winter 

12 last-minute stocking stuffers that you can eat or drink

15 Secret Santa gifts under $50 your friends will fight over

These 15 Coach bags and wallets are all 60% off or more, plus an extra 20% off — as low as $25

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Zuccarello has hat trick, Wild beat Blackhawks 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello had three goals and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots as the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists, and Sam Steel added two assists as Minnesota’s top line continued its high-scoring ways. The trio has combined for 19 goals since the 24-year-old Steel was first matched with Kaprizov and Zuccarello on the top line 13 games ago. The Wild are 10-3

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday. Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings. Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA balloon

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Unbeaten Darnold leads playoff hopeful Panthers vs. Steelers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold spent the better part of this season on the sideline in a boot, learning the importance of patience while watching other quarterbacks play. Those lessons appear to be paying off. Darnold is 2-0 since taking over as Carolina’s starting quarterback and has the Panthers (5-8) in control of their playoff destiny with four games remaining. If the Panthers win out, beginning Sunday at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they’ll win the NFC South. “I think the bigge

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical