Dog diplomacy: Turkey sends Mexico puppy after search dog's death

Mexico's ministry of defence has tweeted photos of the puppy as it set off from Turkey

A German Shepherd puppy has arrived in Mexico after being flown from Turkey as a gesture of gratitude from the Turkish government for the help Mexico's search and rescue dogs lent after February's earthquake.

Turkey said it hoped the puppy would "carry on the legacy" of Proteo, a Mexican rescue dog which died during the search for survivors of the quake.

Mexico said Turkey's canine gift showed that "humanitarian aid knows no limits or borders".

The puppy is yet to be named.

Mexico's ministry of defence, which trains search and rescue dogs for their missions at home and abroad, has asked people to cast their votes for one of three names: Proteo II, Arkadas (Turkish for "friend") or Yardim (Turkish for "help").

On its Twitter account, the ministry had also provided a link on which fans of the puppy could track the flight which took it to Mexico City from Istanbul.

Mexico, a country prone to earthquakes, has civilian and military teams with canine units specialised in searching for survivors when disasters strike.

The dogs won the hearts of many Mexicans when they saved several lives after the 2017 earthquake which struck central Mexico.

When Turkey and Syria were hit by a massive quake on 6 February, Mexico quickly deployed teams with rescue dogs to help locate people under the rubble.

Among the dogs deployed was Proteo, a nine-year-old German Shepherd, who managed to locate a man and a woman from under the rubble.

Proteo died while on duty in the Turkish town of Adiyaman

Proteo died while in Turkey. His trainer denied rumours that the dog had been hit by falling rubble, saying that he had died from "exhaustion" after the long journey and arduous hours searching for survivors in very cold conditions.

His remains were returned to Mexico, where he was honoured in an emotional ceremony before he was buried.

On its Facebook page, Mexico's ministry of defence said that it was "waiting with open arms" for the puppy Turkey had donated, saying that it hoped it would follow in his pawsteps.