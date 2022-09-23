Dog dies after trailer catches fire in Lexington, officials say

One dog was killed when a trailer caught fire Friday morning, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The fire was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. It happened in the 50 block of Queen Avenue in the Imperial Trailer Park near Newtown Pike and firefighters found heavy fire conditions when they arrived, according to Maj. Jon Ott with the Fire Department.

No other injuries were sustained from the fire, Ott said.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. No surrounding trailers suffered any damage, Ott said.