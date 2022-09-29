Dog dies in fire that damaged Paso Robles home

A dog died in a fire that burned a Paso Robles house on Tuesday.

According to a Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services news release, firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 730 23rd St. at 7:25 p.m.

They found a single-family home with light smoke from the front door of the house. According to the release, the fire was contained to a bedroom in the structure with “significant smoke damage throughout.”

A dog was found at scene, and firefighters attempted to resuscitate it. Their efforts were unsuccessful.

The Fire Department says there were no smoke detectors in the house and urged everyone to make sure they have working detectors in their home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.