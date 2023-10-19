This dog-friendly conditioning mask claims to make hair feel like a ‘crossbreed of silk, butter and a cloud’ — so I tried it on my pup

I love how soft my dog’s fur feels when he comes back from the groomer, freshly cut and detangled. However, when speaking to Dr. Lisa Chimes last year about how often you should bathe your dog, she told me that washing your dog too often could make their skin dry and more prone to diseases, allergies and inflammation. She suggested taking them to the groomer every four to six weeks and brushing them every day. In between, if needed, you can use wipes to clean your dog or rinse them with plain water.

However, recently, in between a professional groom, my dog’s hair got totally matted. I tried brushing and combing the knots and eventually even cut a few of them out. But then I thought — what would I do if I had serious tangles? I’d use a good, deep conditioner to help smooth them out.

To help my little pup, I decided to cover him in DOG by Dr Lisa’s new Coat Masque. (The lovely Dr. Lisa sent me a sample from her brand over the summer, but I had yet to try it.) It contains seabuckthorn oil, seaweed powder, jojoba and cupuacu butter, so it’s super moisturizing and hydrating for your dog’s skin and hair. Actually, according to the product description, it will make your dog’s fur feel like “a crossbreed of silk, butter and a cloud.”

That’s a big promise, but I’m happy to report that it really lives up to the claim. To use, I first rinsed my dog in the tub with water, then coated his whole body in the masque, massaging it all over. Now, according to the instructions, you should leave it on your dog for five to 10 minutes. During that time, I was able to gently comb out a few knots. However, my dog does not like the bath, so he was scrambling to get out of the tub — even with treats, we were lucky to make it to five minutes. Even so, after rinsing it out and drying him off, you could already feel a difference in his coat. It was incredibly soft, shiny and easier to brush.

You can use the Coat Masque after a shampoo, or you can use it on its own after a rinse like I did. According to the brand, the Coat Masque is safe enough to use weekly on your dog after a simple rinse. Because it’s a conditioner and not a shampoo, it’s gentler on the skin.

So if your dog’s coat needs conditioning, has a few knots that need some help, or you prefer to wash your dog more often, the Coat Masque is definitely worth getting. I’m glad we finally tried it — and we’ll definitely plan to use it in between grooms more often.

