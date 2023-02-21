These dog breeds rank as the nation’s most-searched. Did yours make the list?

Dogs come in all shapes and sizes, but one large breed has been on the top of many minds.

The cane corso, a type of mastiff, ranks No. 1 on a list of dog breeds that people in the United States looked up online, according to results published Feb. 8.

“The Cane Corso is America’s most Googled dog breed and is searched for 1.32 million times on average each month,” the animal care website OurFitPets said in its report. “It was found to be the most searched-for dog breed in 46 out of 50 states, including North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Missouri, and South Carolina.”

So, which other kinds of furry friends are people most curious about? Rounding out the top five dog breeds were:

Boxer (867,800 average monthly searches)

French bulldog (860,901 average monthly searches)

Australian shepherd (860,600 average monthly searches)

Shiba inu (767,981 average monthly searches)

To come up with the findings, OurFitPets said it focused on more than 200 breeds. It then studied Google search results across the country for each breed throughout the year leading up to January.

While OurFitPets didn’t immediately share additional insight with McClatchy News on Feb. 21, experts say members of the cane corso breed are known for being protective and can weigh more than 110 pounds. But the “imposing” dog also has a sense of family loyalty, the American Kennel Club said on its website.

“These Italian mastiffs can make for great companion dogs when they are properly socialized,” OurFitPets told journoresearch.org. “In fact ‘corso’ actually derives from the Latin word ‘cohors,’ meaning guardian.”

The states where cane corso didn’t lead the pack included New Jersey and New York, where the boxer topped searches. Also, the Saint Bernard piqued the most interest in California, and the shiba inu reigned supreme in Rhode Island.

The results come after a past study found Labrador retrievers are the nation’s most popular dog breed. And when it comes to names for pups, Max and Luna top recent lists, McClatchy News reported.

Dog ran with coyote pack in Nevada desert. Video shows happy reunion with his family

My mom loves me but can’t afford me: Heart-wrenching note left with abandoned dog