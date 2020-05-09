Dog the Bounty Hunter Shares Photo of Late Wife Beth Ahead of First Mother's Day Since Her Death

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is remembering his late wife Beth Chapman before celebrating his first Mother's Day without her by his side.

On Saturday, one day ahead of the holiday, the Dog’s Most Wanted star shared a throwback photo of Beth enjoying Mother's Day on a boat in 2018.

In the Instagram photo, Beth is seen wearing a flower crown and relaxing in the boat's onboard jacuzzi while out at sea.

"Love you miss you Beth," he captioned the memory.

Sunday marks the first Mother's Day that he will be celebrating without his late wife since her death. Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017, died last June at the age of 51.

The two shared children Cecily Chapman, Bonnie Chapman, Garry Chapman and Dominic Davis together.

Chapman's emotional tribute comes less than a week after news of his engagement with girlfriend Francie Frane.

"They’re very happy and looking forward to a long life together," his rep recently told PEOPLE.

The couple, who confirmed they were dating in March, told The Sun that he popped the question in a romantic candlelit proposal at their Colorado home.

"I wasn't expecting it at all," Frane, a 51-year-old rancher from Colorado, told the outlet. "I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit."

"So when I came in I was like, 'Wow, this is awesome,' " she said. "Then he said, 'Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you.' And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?' "

The pair said they are planning on waiting until after the coronavirus lockdown to tie the knot so that all of their family members can be in attendance.

"I would love to have the biggest wedding there's ever been," he told The Sun. "I'm sorry but that's just me. I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the 'Dog Pound,' to everybody."

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE this week, Chapman said that he believes his late wife Beth would be on board with his proposal.

"I need a partner," he said. "I've said it before. There will never be another Mrs. Dog. There is not. Francie couldn't do that. There will be a last Mrs. Chapman. If Beth was here, and saw Francie and saw how she was raised, her morality and this and that, Beth would say, 'Big daddy, don't lose her.'"

"You'll never forget the spouse," he added. "You can't help it. I will never forget. But I've got to get out there. I've got to be able to say, 'I came out of this and you can, too.' As a human being, I don't think you look for — not a replacement, because you can never find one. I'm learning that right now."