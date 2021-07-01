Dog bites 2-year-old child at Middle Sackville day home

The child told their parents, and the parents contacted police about the dog bite. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

A dog bit a two-year-old child at a Nova Scotia day home this week, leading to investigations from police and social workers.

The child was being cared for in a private home in Middle Sackville, N.S., on Tuesday, when they were bitten by a dog.

Halifax District RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said the child's family contacted police Wednesday morning.

"The child had been in surgery at the IWK most of the night. As a result of the dog bite, the child required between 75 to 80 stitches," he said.

"The owner of the day home had not contacted police or called for an ambulance after the child suffered the bite."

Child's condition is unclear

The child told their family about the bite. Police didn't say what type of dog it was, or if the child had been sent home early.

The child is with their family and recovering, though police didn't provide an update on their condition.

Marshall said police are investigating the incident, as are the Department of Community Services and the city's animal compliance department.

MORE TOP STORIES