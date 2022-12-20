Dog attacks 10-year-old walking on street after escaping South Carolina yard, cops say

A 10-year-old was walking on a South Carolina street when a dog broke loose and mauled him, officials said.

The attack sent the boy to a hospital with serious injuries, including “severe lacerations to both sides of his face,” the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office wrote in an incident report.

Now, the owner of the dog is facing a citation tied to the attack, which was reported on Sunday, Dec. 18. Deputies said it happened at about 1 p.m. near a home on Nestwood Street in Ladson, roughly 20 miles northwest of Charleston.

“The deputies’ initial investigation revealed that a dog had been tied up in the home’s backyard when it broke free” from its leash, officials said. The dog reportedly escaped the yard and “suddenly attacked” the 10-year-old, who was in the street.

“The boy was taken by personal vehicle to the hospital for treatment of bite injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening,” deputies wrote in a news release.

In addition to being cut on his face, the boy had injuries to his right thigh and both hands, officials said.

Deputies later reported finding the location of the attack and cited the dog owner for “animal at large and no proof of rabies vaccination.” The sheriff’s office said its animal control unit “seized the dog.”

