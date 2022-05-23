Dog attack suspected after body with bite marks found in road, South Carolina cops say

The body of a 34-year-old man was found lying on a dirt road in South Carolina, and there are indications he was killed by dogs, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

County Coroner Kip Kiser identified the man as Scottie Brigman, the sheriff’s office reported in a May 23 news release.

His body was found Saturday, May 14, on “a dirt road off of Bailey Saw Mill Road in the Ruby area of Chesterfield County,” the sheriff’s office said. Chesterfield County is along the North Carolina state line, about 60 miles southeast of Charlotte.

“As deputies were traveling down the road, they observed several dogs in the area. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a deceased, white male with his clothing shredded, and bite marks,” the sheriff’s office said. “Four dogs have been taken from the area and are being sent for dental impressions.”

An autopsy will be conducted on Brigman, according to officials.

An investigation is ongoing and includes the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Crime Scene.

Details of vicious dogs in the area first appeared on Facebook May 15, when Traci Smith reported she was “attacked by (dogs) while trail riding our horses” in the same area.

“It was the most terrifying few minutes of my life. The owners came out of the house and refused to help during the attack because they were afraid of horses,” Smith wrote in the post.

“It saddens me to tell you that they attacked and killed a man this weekend that was walking down the road in the dark. ... My emotions are all over the place because I was actually trying to get off the horse during the attack. ... What if I had made it down to the ground? That could have been me.”

Brigman from Ruby “enjoyed spending time with his family and friends,” according to an online obituary for the 36-year-old, who was a former employee of Stroud & Save. “Scottie was a nice and respectful young man,” someone posted as a tribute on his obituary.

