Dog and owner, separated in Bucha violence, reunited in Kyiv

This is the heartwarming moment and husky and its owner were reunited in war-torn Ukraine.

The man and his dog, Nessie, had been separated by violence in Bucha, a Kyiv suburb devastated by Russian forces where hundreds of civilians have allegedly been executed.

In touching footage shared on social media, the hound can be seen accelerating towards her owner, who is ready for a touching embrace.

According to reports, the husky was rescued by a Belarusian battalion fighting against Russia’s invasion.