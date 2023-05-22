Does YBS International Berhad (KLSE:YBS) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like YBS International Berhad (KLSE:YBS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide YBS International Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is YBS International Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years YBS International Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. YBS International Berhad's EPS skyrocketed from RM0.019 to RM0.026, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 34%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for YBS International Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 12% to RM85m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

YBS International Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM146m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are YBS International Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like YBS International Berhad with market caps under RM909m is about RM517k.

The YBS International Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM45k in the year to March 2022. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is YBS International Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into YBS International Berhad's strong EPS growth. The fast growth bodes well while the very reasonable CEO pay assists builds some confidence in the board. We think that based on its merits alone, this stock is worth watching into the future. You still need to take note of risks, for example - YBS International Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Although YBS International Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

