Does Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad (KLSE:YSPSAH) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad (KLSE:YSPSAH), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad

Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad managed to grow EPS by 14% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.9 percentage points to 14%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM329m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Story continues

Are Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. To be exact, company insiders hold 66% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM218m invested in the business, at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations under RM884m, like Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM490k.

The CEO of Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad was paid just RM86k in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Although Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here