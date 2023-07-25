Does XL Holdings Berhad (KLSE:XL) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like XL Holdings Berhad (KLSE:XL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide XL Holdings Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for XL Holdings Berhad

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

How Fast Is XL Holdings Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years XL Holdings Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Impressively, XL Holdings Berhad's EPS catapulted from RM0.0077 to RM0.022, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 191% year-on-year growth like that.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Unfortunately, XL Holdings Berhad's revenue dropped 42% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 1.9% to 9.7%. That falls short of ideal.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

XL Holdings Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM202m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are XL Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So as you can imagine, the fact that XL Holdings Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Actually, with 41% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM82m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add XL Holdings Berhad To Your Watchlist?

XL Holdings Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching XL Holdings Berhad very closely. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for XL Holdings Berhad (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of.

Story continues

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here