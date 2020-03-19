How Does Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings's (HKG:520) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings (HKG:520) shares are down a considerable 34% in the last month. And that drop will have no doubt have some shareholders concerned that the 60% share price decline, over the last year, has turned them into bagholders. What is a bagholder? It is a shareholder who has suffered a bad loss, but continues to hold indefinitely, without questioning their reasons for holding, even as the losses grow greater.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 12.88 that there is some investor optimism about Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.5) for companies in the hospitality industry is lower than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings's P/E.

SEHK:520 Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 19th 2020

That means that the market expects Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings shrunk earnings per share by 4.4% last year. But EPS is up 15% over the last 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings's P/E?

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings has net cash of CN¥1.4b. This is fairly high at 23% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings's P/E Ratio

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings's P/E is 12.9 which is above average (8.8) in its market. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains the potential for future growth. If this growth fails to materialise, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 19.7 back then to 12.9 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

