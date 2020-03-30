How Does Wolverine World Wide's (NYSE:WWW) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) share price has dived 42% in the last thirty days. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 57% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for Wolverine World Wide

Does Wolverine World Wide Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Wolverine World Wide's P/E is 10.38. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.7) for companies in the luxury industry is roughly the same as Wolverine World Wide's P/E.

NYSE:WWW Price Estimation Relative to Market March 30th 2020

That indicates that the market expects Wolverine World Wide will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Wolverine World Wide actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Story continues

Wolverine World Wide shrunk earnings per share by 28% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 2.2%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Wolverine World Wide's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Wolverine World Wide has net debt equal to 50% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Wolverine World Wide's P/E Ratio

Wolverine World Wide trades on a P/E ratio of 10.4, which is below the US market average of 13.0. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio. Given Wolverine World Wide's P/E ratio has declined from 17.8 to 10.4 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.