When does Wimbledon start, how can I watch it and who are the contenders?

The 134th edition of Wimbledon is fast approaching.

In 2020, the Grand Slam was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War as the coronavirus pandemic struck down the two-week event.

But now the iconic grass court tournament returns with the added boost of spectators attending the matches.

The Government have given Wimbledon the go-ahead to allow 21,000 spectators each day, half of its normal capacity.

And for the final weekend of the tournament the London-based competition will have full capacity crowds as part of a Covid-19 pilot test.

In order for fans to attend the 2021 edition of the tournament, they will be required to show either a negative coronavirus test or proof that they have had two doses of the vaccine.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When does Wimbledon start?

The tournament starts on Monday 28 June as the All England Club welcomes players and fans back after two years away.

How can I watch it?

Both the BBC and Eurosport UK will bring British tennis fans live coverage throughout the two-week competition.

Both broadcasters will carry highlights each day with matches available to stream online as well.

Can I get tickets?

No, unfortunately. There will be no traditional long queue for tickets as all of them have been sold online prior to the event.

Who is going to win?

Reigning men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic is the hot favourite to win his third Grand Slam of the year following an impressive triumph at Roland Garros.

If he can clinch the trophy, he will equal the men’s record of 20 Slam titles.

His main rival is likely to be Stefano Tsitsipas, who he defeated in the final of the French Open.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Rafa Nadal is not competing as he rests up during the grass-court season, but eight-time winner Roger Federer will go in search of a 21st Slam title.

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles world No1 Ashleigh Barty is the favourite to claim her first Wimbledon crown.

Serena Williams, Petra Kvitova and Bianca Andreescu are all hoping to challenge the Australian, while 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza is also in contention.

Past winners Andy Murray and Venus Williams have both earned themselves wildcards to compete at the All England Club.

