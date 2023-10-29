What does 'WFH' mean? The pandemic slang is now ubiquitous. Here's what it stands for.

Sometimes, we have a lot we want to say but not enough time, or characters, to say it. Whether its in your personal life or in a work setting, you may need to find a more concise way to convey your message. That's where abbreviations and slang come in.

Maybe you need to inform your manager that you're "OOO" for the next week and can't help with the big project. Or you have to let your coworkers know you'll be "AFK" because of lunch.

"ICYMI," USA TODAY has been breaking down text slang. We've already covered various explainers on different phrases, such as "fwiw" and "EOD," that can also be used in the workplace.

Now, it's time to learn another. Here is the definition of and how to use "WFH."

What does 'WFH' mean?

"WFH" stands for "work from home" or "working from home," according to Dictionary.com. The slang is used to describe when someone is not in an office but is working remotely from their residence.

It can be applied to many situations, such as someone choosing to work from home because they are feeling sick or in reference to a fully remote job.

"WFH" can be used as a verb or adjective. The slang is used interchangeably when talking about any virtual or remote work.

How to use 'WFH'

Here are some examples of how to use "WFH":

"Friday's are going to be my weekly WFH day."

"My job is completely WFH and I love it."

"Do you know what the company's WFH policy is?" "I think it's three days a week."

