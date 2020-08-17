What Does Werner Enterprises' (NASDAQ:WERN) CEO Pay Reveal?

This article will reflect on the compensation paid to Derek Leathers who has served as CEO of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) since 2016. This analysis will also assess whether Werner Enterprises pays its CEO appropriately, considering recent earnings growth and total shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Werner Enterprises

How Does Total Compensation For Derek Leathers Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$3.1b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$3.5m over the year to December 2019. That's a notable decrease of 16% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$725k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$3.5m. This suggests that Werner Enterprises remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Derek Leathers holds US$9.6m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary US$725k US$722k 21% Other US$2.8m US$3.5m 79% Total Compensation US$3.5m US$4.2m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 21% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 79% of the pie. There isn't a significant difference between Werner Enterprises and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

ceo-compensation More

Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s Growth

Werner Enterprises, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 25% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 3.9%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Werner Enterprises, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 66% over three years, Werner Enterprises, Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

As we touched on above, Werner Enterprises, Inc. is currently paying a compensation that's close to the median pay for CEOs of companies belonging to the same industry and with similar market capitalizations. Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and EPS are moving in the right direction. Although the pay is close to the industry median, overall performance is excellent, so we don't think the CEO is paid too generously. Also, such solid returns might lead to shareholders warming to the idea of a bump in pay.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Werner Enterprises that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

Story continues