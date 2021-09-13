Does Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Vishay Precision Group

How Much Debt Does Vishay Precision Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of July 2021 Vishay Precision Group had US$60.7m of debt, an increase on US$40.7m, over one year. But it also has US$73.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$12.8m net cash.

How Healthy Is Vishay Precision Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Vishay Precision Group had liabilities of US$51.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$122.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$73.5m and US$51.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$49.1m.

Of course, Vishay Precision Group has a market capitalization of US$493.9m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Vishay Precision Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Story continues

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Vishay Precision Group has boosted its EBIT by 43%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Vishay Precision Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Vishay Precision Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Vishay Precision Group produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 59% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Vishay Precision Group's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$12.8m. And we liked the look of last year's 43% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Vishay Precision Group's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Vishay Precision Group .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.