What Does Vishay Precision Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:VPG) Share Price Indicate?

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$33.08 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$28.75. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Vishay Precision Group's current trading price of US$31.21 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Vishay Precision Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Vishay Precision Group worth?

Vishay Precision Group appears to be overvalued by 27% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$31.21 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $24.52. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Vishay Precision Group’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Vishay Precision Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, Vishay Precision Group's earnings are expected to increase by 41%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? VPG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe VPG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VPG for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for VPG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

