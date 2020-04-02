How Does United Technologies's (NYSE:UTX) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) share price has dived 31% in the last thirty days. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 31% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does United Technologies's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

United Technologies's P/E is 14.11. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.7) for companies in the aerospace & defense industry is roughly the same as United Technologies's P/E.

NYSE:UTX Price Estimation Relative to Market April 2nd 2020

United Technologies's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

United Technologies saw earnings per share decrease by 1.6% last year. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 1.5%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting United Technologies's P/E?

United Technologies has net debt equal to 46% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On United Technologies's P/E Ratio

United Technologies trades on a P/E ratio of 14.1, which is above its market average of 12.9. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about United Technologies over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 20.5 back then to 14.1 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

