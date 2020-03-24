How Does Treatt's (LON:TET) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Treatt (LON:TET) share price has dived 42% in the last thirty days. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 24% over that longer period.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Treatt's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 18.57 that there is some investor optimism about Treatt. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.8) for companies in the chemicals industry is lower than Treatt's P/E.

LSE:TET Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 24th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Treatt shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Treatt increased earnings per share by 2.4% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 17%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Treatt's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Treatt's UK£16m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Treatt's P/E Ratio

Treatt has a P/E of 18.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 11.1. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. Also positive, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow for investment in growth -- and the P/E indicates shareholders that will happen! What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Treatt over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 32.2 back then to 18.6 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

