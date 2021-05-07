What does the travel green list announcement mean for your holiday?

Green land: Reykjavik, capital of Iceland, one of a dozen Green List countries (Simon Calder)

Since the third lockdown began four months ago, international travel for non-essential purposes has been illegal.

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, has confirmed the ban on overseas travel will end on Monday 17 May. It will no longer be necessary to complete a Declaration to Travel before departure abroad, and the £5,000 penalty for attempting to make an international leisure journey will end.

But many restrictions will remain, including quarantine obligations for arrivals to England from the vast majority of countries – which must be completed in a hotel for “red list” travellers.

Only travellers coming in from “green list” nations will avoid the need to self-isolate – though they must pay for pre-departure and post-arrival tests.

What are the countries on the green list?

The short-haul destinations are Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira), Gibraltar, Iceland, the Faroe Islands and Israel.

The remaining destinations are long-haul and largely inaccessible: Australia; New Zealand; Singapore; Brunei; the Falkland Islands; Ascension Island; Tristan da Cunha; St Helena; South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands.

Ireland has retained its “supergreen” status, with no significant checks for incoming travellers to the UK thanks to its membership of the Common Travel Area.

Does it mean I can travel to any green list nation without a problem?

No. Many of the countries on the list are irrelevant at present: either they are not letting in British tourists any time soon, or they are impossible to reach without going through amber or red nations.

Among the accessible nations, travel restrictions are generally imposed – typically with requirements to take a test in advance of travel and/or on arrival, though a fully vaccinated traveller may avoid these requirements.

Can I transit through other countries between a green list nation and the UK without penalty?

No. So if you were to travel from Israel via Istanbul to the UK, you would become subject to the red list rules.

Story continues

The only possible leeway is driving through France without interacting with anyone and then taking a Eurotunnel shuttle from Calais to Folkestone. But since nowhere within driving range is on the green list, this is currently a moot option.

Does it make any difference coming back to the UK if I have been jabbed?

No, though this may change during the next few weeks and months.

How often will the lists be reviewed?

Every three weeks. Assuming the government sticks to this plan, the first three key dates are 28 May, 18 June and 9 July. Those may vary by some days.

Urgent changes, likely to be placing a country in a stricter category, may be made at any time.

Can I get travel insurance against my destination being placed on the red or amber list?

No. “Traffic light colour change cover” does not exist – and it is difficult to see that any travel insurer will be prepared to offer such a policy. Existing travel insurance policies do not cover the cost of hotel quarantine.

When does the green list take effect?

From 17 May, the same day as the ban on international leisure travel is lifted.

What is the rating based on?

A low score on coronavirus infection rates, prevalence of “variants of concern” and passengers connecting through key hubs; and a high score for vaccine roll-out, genomic sequencing capability and reliability of data.

The Joint Biosecurity Centre has analysed the variables and presented recommendations to the government.

If I book a trip to a green destination but it turns amber or red, can I claim my money back?

Should the trip – whether a flight or holiday – go ahead, there is no automatic entitlement to a refund. The travel company can carry out its contractual obligation to take you to the destination – the fact you face quarantine on your return is not its problem.

In practice, though, most firms will cancel departures to red list locations, and many will also axe trips to amber list as well. When this happens, you are entitled to a full refund.

If the trip does go ahead, though, a good company will offer a voucher.

If I am subject to quarantine, can I leave the UK again before the self-isolation ends?

Yes, so long as you go direct to the airport/international rail station/ferry port. On trips of less than eight days, you do not have to book the second post-arrival PCR test. But on a very short trip to the UK, you must still book a day two test, even if you do not take it.

Read More

UK’s Green, Amber and Red lists for travel revealed

What are the rules for travelling to Portugal this summer?

What are the rules for travelling to Italy this summer?