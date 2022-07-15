When will a new Tory leader be chosen? Timeline of key dates, next vote and rules

Tax is key issue for candidates vying to be next through the door of No10 (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

The Conservative Party has begun to process of selecting a new leader following Boris Johnson’s dramatic resignation.

But how exactly does the contest work?

Here are the key dates and stages in the race to Number 10.

Tuesday July 12: Nominations open and close. In order to stand, a candidate will need the support of at least 20 MPs – potentially making it harder for some of the less well-known contenders to make it onto the ballot paper.

Eleven candidates stated their intention to run for the top job. That was whittled down to eight once the nominations closed: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi.

The eight candidates going into the first ballot of Tory MPs on Wednesday (Getty Images)

Wednesday July 13: First ballot held between 1.30pm and 3.30pm with the result announced at 5pm. Candidates need at least 30 votes to make it to the next round.

Of the eight candidates, two - Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi - failed to make the cut and crashed out of the contest.

The previous Tory leadership contest in 2019, which had 10 candidates, saw a first ballot threshold of just 17 votes required, with the greater number this time around perhaps reflecting a desire to more quickly whittle down contenders.

Thursday July 14: Second ballot. A second ballot followed on Thursday with candidates having to clear at least 30 votes to make it to the next stage, with the MP with the fewest votes falling out if they all cleared that threshold.

The result of that ballot saw the Attorney General knocked out with just 27 votes. Further ballots to be held next week - starting on Monday -until the list of candidates is reduced to a final two, who will then go forward into a postal ballot of party members.

Bob Blackman, joint-executive secretary of the 1922 Committee, said the aim was to have the contest down to a final two before the start of MPs’ summer holidays.

He told Sky News: “We’ve got to slim down the list of candidates pretty quickly to two.

“And the one thing that we’re committed to do is to achieve getting to two candidates by Thursday July 21.

“That means that we’ll hold a succession of ballots over the next few days in order to get to that position.”

Friday July 15: First TV debate between candidates will be held on Channel 4 at 7.30pm.

Sunday July 17: ITV will hold the second Tory leadership debate at 7pm.

Monday July 18: The next round of voting will take place , with five candidates remaining in the race. The candidate with the fewest votes will be knocked out of the race.

Tuesday July 19: Sky News is scheduled to host another debate at 8pm, hosted by Kay Burley.

Friday July 22 onwards: Hustings are to take place around the country over the summer to help party members determine their choice for the new Conservative leader.

Mr Blackman said it is a “condition of nomination” for candidates to agree that they will contest the ballot of party members if they reach the final two.

This is to avoid a situation as in 2016, when Dame Andrea Leadsom dropped out, handing the leadership unchallenged to Theresa May before party members were given the opportunity to vote.

Monday September 5: New Conservative leader announced. The new prime minister will be announced on September 5 when MPs return to Westminster from their summer break.