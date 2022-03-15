Does TikTok's Latest Face Tape Hack Do Harm Than Good?

There always seems to be a new viral beauty trend on TikTok and lately the age-old face tape hack seems to be causing a stir on the makeup side of the social media app. While makeup artists have used face tape for years to create a lifting effect, mimicking invasive surgery for a cheaper and less permanent option, the long-standing practice has reemerged as a sculpting method. As celebrity makeup artist and founder of KIMIKO Dani Kimiko Vincent tells InStyle in an interview, “Face tapes have been around for many decades. They work by lifting and tightening the skin with an adhesive that sticks to each side of the face. It's a similar concept to having a high, tight ponytail that pulls your face back and up."

While the adhesives may provide that coveted snatched Bella Hadid look, proceed with caution as the sticky material may cause damage to the skin warns celebrity aesthetician and dermatological nurse Natalie Aguilar as she states, “taping your face with different adhesives can be damaging to the skin. For one, these facial tapes are designed to pull and lift skin — it takes a lot of forceful glue to stick, hold, and pull. With prolonged use, skin can become darker, drier, flaky, and commonly itchy where the face tape was placed. Consistently using face tapes can also cause allergies as many of these tapes have irritating adhesives."

Take a look at TikTok makeup artist @chloewaterz' face tape transformation below.