Does Tiger Woods Have Good Odds to Win a Major in 2019?

After picking up a big win in the Tour Championship to close out 2018, there are high hopes for Tiger Woods to get his first Major victory in more than a decade this year. While the odds are still against that happening at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, Woods has been given a better shot than most of his peers heading into the PGA Tour season.

Only Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy have lower odds to win a Major in 2019 at +200 (bet $100 to win $200) and +225, respectively, according to oddsmakers. Woods is right behind them at +250 along with Jordan Spieth, and they are followed by Justin Rose and Justin Thomas - who are each listed at +300 - and Brooks Koepka at +350.

Of course you need to pay a higher price on the "No" side of these props for them to take home a Major title this year, with Woods at -350 (bet $350 to win $100) on those golf odds.

One of the main reasons the odds are against the aforementioned golfers adding another Major title in 2019 is because first-timers have won one 10 times since the 2015 PGA Championship. That means it may be worth a wager on someone else like Rickie Fowler (+400), Jon Rahm (+425), Bryson DeChambeau (+450), Tommy Fleetwood (+600), Tony Finau (+750) or Hideki Matsuyama (+800) to break through instead.

Fowler is often regarded as the best golfer who has yet to win a Major, as he has tied for third place or better in each of the four tournaments so far during his career. In fact, his best Major finish ever was second place at the Masters last year, so he is the best bet to win it this year at +1600, which would cash both futures at the same time.

That said, Woods is the +1100 favorite on the odds to win the Masters followed by Johnson (+1200), Spieth (+1200), Rose (+1200), McIlroy (+1200), Koepka (+1400) and Thomas (+1400). DeChambeau and Rahm join Fowler at +1600, and they also offer some value as potential first-time Major winners.

Patrick Reed (+3300) is the defending champion, but no golfer has won back-to-back at Augusta National since Woods did it in 2002.