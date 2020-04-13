Does Sundart Holdings Limited's (HKG:1568) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

Examining how Sundart Holdings Limited (SEHK:1568) is performing as a company requires looking at more than just a years' earnings. Below, I will run you through a simple sense check to build perspective on how Sundart Holdings is doing by comparing its most recent earnings with its historical trend, in addition to the performance of its consumer durables industry peers.

Did 1568 beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

1568's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of HK$413m has increased by 8.3% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 1.6%, indicating the rate at which 1568 is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Well, let’s take a look at whether it is only because of an industry uplift, or if Sundart Holdings has experienced some company-specific growth.

SEHK:1568 Income Statement April 13th 2020

In terms of returns from investment, Sundart Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.3% exceeds the HK Consumer Durables industry of 5.5%, indicating Sundart Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Sundart Holdings’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 25% to 21%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 14% to 15% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Sundart Holdings's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Sundart Holdings has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Sundart Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

