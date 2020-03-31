Does Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited's (HKG:580) 6.7% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend?

After reading Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited's (SEHK:580) latest earnings update (31 December 2019), I found it beneficial to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the most recent numbers. As a long-term investor I tend to pay attention to earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. I also like to compare against an industry benchmark to understand whether 580 has outperformed, or whether it is simply riding an industry wave. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

See our latest analysis for Sun.King Power Electronics Group

Scroll to continue with content Ad

How Did 580's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

580's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of CN¥196m has increased by 6.7% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 33%, indicating the rate at which 580 is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's examine what's transpiring with margins and if the whole industry is feeling the heat.

SEHK:580 Income Statement March 31st 2020

In terms of returns from investment, Sun.King Power Electronics Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 12% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.0% exceeds the HK Electrical industry of 4.1%, indicating Sun.King Power Electronics Group has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Sun.King Power Electronics Group’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 14% to 10%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 28% to 28% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While Sun.King Power Electronics Group has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research Sun.King Power Electronics Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Story continues

Financial Health: Are 580’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Valuation: What is 580 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 580 is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.