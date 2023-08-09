When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 begin?

Last year’s winners Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal (PA)

There is not too much longer to wait for Strictly Come Dancing fans, with series 21 just a few weeks away.

Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy is among the names set to take to the dancefloor, as is presenter Angela Scanlon and comedian Eddie Kadi.

The BBC has announced Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return to hosting the series and that judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke will also be back.

In 2022, cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin and pro dancer Jowita PrzystaÅ took home the Glitterball trophy.

Here is how the 2023 series is shaping up:

When does Strictly Come Dancing start?

The BBC has not yet announced the date that Strictly will begin in 2023 but is likely to be the end of September on its usual Saturday night slot.

In previous years, the BBC has held an official launch and press gala one or two weeks before the first live show. This means it could be around September 30 or October 7 that the first week of dancing commences.

Who are the professional dancers in Strictly?

Gorka Marquez, Johannes Radebe, Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas, and Vito Coppola will all be back.

Strictly will be back this autumn (PA)

There will also be room for Karen Hauer, Giovanni Pernice, Katya Jones, and last year’s champion Jowita Przystal.

Amy Dowden has confirmed she will not be back, as she continues treatment for breast cancer.

Darren Gough and Lilia Kopylova were the 2005 champions (PA)

Who are the celebrities taking part in Strictly 2023?

More names are expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks. So far the line-up is: Adam Thomas, Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Nikita Kanda, and Zara McDermott.

