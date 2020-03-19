How Does Standard AVB Financial's (NASDAQ:STND) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Standard AVB Financial (NASDAQ:STND) shares are down a considerable 38% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 35% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Standard AVB Financial's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Standard AVB Financial's P/E is 9.77. The image below shows that Standard AVB Financial has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the mortgage industry average (10.4).

NasdaqCM:STND Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 19th 2020

Its P/E ratio suggests that Standard AVB Financial shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. So if Standard AVB Financial actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Standard AVB Financial's earnings per share were pretty steady over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 8.5% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Standard AVB Financial's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 82% of Standard AVB Financial's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Standard AVB Financial's P/E Ratio

Standard AVB Financial has a P/E of 9.8. That's below the average in the US market, which is 11.8. It's good to see EPS growth in the last 12 months, but the debt on the balance sheet might be muting expectations. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Standard AVB Financial over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 15.8 back then to 9.8 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

